Ngige Bags NMA Merit Award

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has nominated the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige for its meritorious service award in the health sector.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said the nomination was contained in a letter to the Minister signed by NMA’s President, Prof. Innocent Ujah and the Secretary General, Dr Philip Ekpe.

The letter dated April 28 was titled, “Invitation as an awardee at the Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting (AGC/ADM) of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).”

It reads: “We write on behalf of the National Officers Committee (NOC) and the entire membership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), to invite you to the Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting (ADM) of the association as an awardee.

“The conference which has its theme “Current Emergencies in building a resilient health system for Nigeria: Situation Analysis and Solutions” is scheduled to hold from Sunday, May 15 to Sunday, May 22, 2022 at EUI Centre, Plot F11, Sanni Abacha Road, GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

“We have the pleasure to inform you of your nomination for recognition for Meritorious Service Award in the health sector by the association.”

The letter added that the award would be bestowed on Ngige during the opening ceremony scheduled for May 19 by 10: 00 am.

Ngige, a senior medical doctor, thanked the NMA for finding him worthy for such recognition, saying the award shows that his efforts towards the development of the health sector and other good works in Nigeria had not gone unnoticed.

Ngige, a former governor of Anambra State, said the award would definitely spur him to do more towards the uplift of the health sector and the development of Nigeria.

