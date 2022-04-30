Afro B is Back with Sensational Visual for Hit Song ‘Bluffin’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Ross-Emmanuel Bayeto, better known as Afro B who released the audio single ‘Bluffin’, has dished out mesmerizing visuals to the intriguing sound. The new single gives vocal recognition to one of Nigeria’s top and raving Afrobeats, Pop, and R&B singer, Kizz Daniel. This single ‘Bluffin’ serve as follow-up to his previous song tagged, ‘Shisha’ featuring Nigerian Niniola and South African singer, Busiswa released last year.

The eye-catching visuals, which depict a lifestyle theme that shows Afroswing artiste among friends in their exotic cars and racing at the TBS Race Course, is a toast to the good life and lasting friendships. Directed by two talented storytellers, Yuki, and Allen, Yuki describes the inspiration behind the video as “Afro B celebrating his success with his closest friends out in Dubai whilst capturing the greatest moments in the process.

“In these visuals, we get a teeny-weeny insight into Afro B’s lifestyle and I really wanted to show that through each activity. The visual was intended to be as natural as possible, and it was all pretty much shot hand-held on the go, with some prior planning I had done in my head. Afro B also links up with one of Nigeria’s biggest superstars for this song, Kizz Daniel and together, they deliver powerful performances and add their own touch to the visual and the song itself.”

The second brilliant director, Allen also describes the arresting scenes: “The first time I got this tune, I felt it was so relatable and I loved the chilled, playful and happy vibe it gave off. That being said, my idea for the Lagos unit of Bluffin’s video shoot sprung up from me re-imagining Kizz Daniel as a kid in a park — but in this case, now grown up and having fun in this high octane environment with his toys — A DRIFT PARK — accompanied by few of his homeboys celebrating life and friendships just like the message the song passes.”

Afro B is a British DJ, singer and songwriter known for his hit song “Drogba (Joanna)”, which peaked at number 23 on the US Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and led to the creation of the “Drogba Challenge”.

