Osimhen Sacks His Agent, Joins Calenda’s Stable

Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, has sacked his agent and switch camp to Italian FIFA Football Agent, Roberto Calenda.

According to OwnGoalNigeria.com, the Super Eagles forward who was previously represented by Jean-Gerard Benoit Czajka right from the age of 14 years parted ways with the agent during negotiations for the record breaking move from Lille of France to Napoli little over two years ago.

William D’Avilla of DW Sports brokered the Napoli deal and was largely instrumental to Osimhen’s move to Naples. Surprisingly, both player and agent parted ways barely a year into the contract.

It was at this stage that Osimhen turned to his brother-in-law Osita Okolo as his new agent.

OwnGoalNigeria.com reported yesterday that the relationship between Osimhen and Okolo hit the rock following the Agent’s advice to the Super Eagles forward to take care of his family. The statement appears not to go down well with the player. This was why Osimhen is believed to have turned his attention to Calenda as his new agent.

The first major task facing the new agent is how to get the best deal for the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup winner with the Golden Eaglets following several offers from English Premier League clubs for Osimhen.

After London Gunners Arsenal appears to be the front runners to lure Osimhen to the Premier League with mouth-watering offer, Manchester United have also joined the fray for the signature of the Nigerian.

Reports from Italy yesterday indicate that Manchester United are leading Arsenal and Newcastle in the race to sign the Napoli striker and in the next few days, the picture would become clearer.

As at last week, odds favoured Arsenal. They were sure of top-four finish to meet one of the conditions given by Osimhen to play in the UEFA Champions’ league next season after a long spell out of the tournament.

