Breaking; PDP Disqualifies Two Presidential Aspirants, Clears 15



*Says disqualified aspirants can appeal if not satisfied



Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The David Mark-led PDP Presidential screening committee Friday announced the disqualification of two presidential aspirants, stating that they did not meet the committee’s criteria.



However, Mark who briefed journalists after the PDP Presidential screening exercise said that it cleared 15 other aspirants.



He did not name those disqualified, but said that the decision had been communicated to those affected.

The chairman of the committee said that those disqualified still had the right of appeal.



The appeal committee is headed by the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

The report of the committee, Mark said, will be submitted to the National Working Committee of the party Saturday night.

Details later…

