8th AMVCA Voting to Close April 29





Voting for the 8th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards closes on April 29. Voting opened on March 19, following the announcement of nominees during the live broadcast on all Africa Magic channels.

The categories open for voting include Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series); Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series); Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series); Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series); Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series); and Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series).

Others are Best Short Film or Online Video, Best Online Social Content Creator, Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series, and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series.

Some of the nominees include Funke Akindele, nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy category for her performance in Omo Ghetto (The Saga); Nancy Isime, nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in the movie Superstar; and Mercy Johnson, for Best Supporting Actress in the movie The New Normal.

Other nominees are Odunlade Adekola for Best Supporting Actor in Jankariwo and Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha for Best Supporting Actress in Omo Ghetto (The Saga). Others include Femi Adebayo, nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy for his performance in Progressive Tailors Club, and Stan Nze for Best Actor in a Drama for his role in Rattlesnake.

First-time AMVCA nominees include popular actor and influencer Samuel Perry, popularly referred to as Broda Shaggi, and Williams Uchemba for Best Actor in a Comedy in the movie Dwindle and Dear Affy, respectively.

Efa Iwara in This Lady Called Life and Uzee Usman in Voiceless were nominated for Best Actor in a Drama; Meg Otanwa and Genoveva Umeh were nominated for Best Actress in Drama category for their roles in For Maria Ebun Pataki and A Tune Away, respectively.

The new category, Best Online Social Content Creator, to recognise stellar short-form content created for and exhibited on social media platforms, spotlights Mr. Macaroni for Multi Personality Disorder and others.

“Voters can register on the Africa Magic website www.africamagic.tv/amvca to vote via mobile or desktop,” the organisers said in a statement.

