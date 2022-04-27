Super Falcons Seeded in WAFCON Draw

Multiple-time defending champion, Nigeria’s Super Falcons already have their position determined even before the draw ceremony that will hold on Friday at the Mohamed VI Complex in Rabat, Morocco.

They have been allocated Group C as the top team. They are therefore designated as C1. In similar fashion, hosts, Morocco are designated as A1, meaning they are in Group A as the first team.

Cameroon as the next best ranked team after Nigeria will be in Group B as B1. The remaining nine teams will now be drawn into the three groups to have four teams per group.

The remaining nine teams are Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Senegal, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia. Three of these teams will be drawn to face Nigeria in Group C.

