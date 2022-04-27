Ensure Aspirants Go through Drug Tests, NDLEA Boss Tells Political Parties



Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen.Buba Marwa, has called on political parties to include drug test for aspirants in the forthcoming primaries.

The anti-narcotics agency boss made this recommendation while delivering the performance of NDLEA in the first quarter of 2022.

He said it is pertinent that political leaders are capable of performing the task they are voted for, insisting that drugs make individuals ineffective and also susceptible to mismanagement of fund as public fund may be used to buy drugs by addicts.

He said he has already spoken to the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and he will also reach out to the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as other parties to enforce drug test for aspirants at the primaries.

He said: “I have said it before and I want to repeat that politicians going for public offices in 2023 should come for drug tests.”

