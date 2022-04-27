Again, Uba Loses as S’Court Says APC Has No Candidate in Anambra Guber Election

Alex Enumah in Abuja

For the third time, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has lost in litigations contesting the validity of the APC in the November 6 governorship poll.

This followed a unanimous decision of the Supreme Court, which yesterday, voided his participation alongside his party over breach of electoral laws and party regulations guiding the conduct of party primaries.

Uba had first lost in December last year, when a Federal High Court in Abuja, in a judgment, held that the APC, having failed to abide by the provisions of electoral laws guiding primaries, could not be included in the ballot for the November 6 governorship poll won by candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA’s) candidate, Chukwuma Soludo.

Uba again lost his appeal seeking to set aside the judgment of the trial court last February, when the appellate court in its unanimous decision agreed that APC could not be on the ballot in the Anambra governorship election for breaching its own constitution.

Dissatisfied, Uba proceeded to the apex court in quest for justice.

But a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, in their unanimous judgment, held that the APC breached its guidelines for the conduct of primaries and thus, failed to conduct valid primary election that produced Uba as flag bearer of the party in the Anambra governorship election.

After affirming the judgment of the Court of Appeal, the apex court proceeded to dismiss the appeals filed by Uba and the APC, marked: SC/CV/240/2022 and SC/CV/241/2022.

