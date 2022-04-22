Kogi Moves to Contain Lassa Fever Outbreak, Sensitizes Affected Communities





Ibrahim Oyewale , Lokoja

Kogi State Government has moved to curtail the spread of the Lassa fever disease, following the confirmation of the outbreak of lassa fever in nine local government areas of the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the State Ministry of Health and signed by its Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alonge Daniel, copy of which was made available in Lokoja yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital.

The statement explained that Kogi State is one of the 23 states in Nigeria that has recorded at least one positive case of Lassa fever.

“Kogi State has recorded 41 confirmed cases of lassa fever with seven deaths between the first week of January 2022 and date. Nine local government areas like Idah, ibaji, Lokoja, Ajaokuta, Ofu, Okene, Okehi, Kabba and Adavi have reported at least one confirmed case during this period.

“The State Ministry of Health has responded appropriately and timely to the epidemic as a result of the high political will demonstrated by the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Adoza Bello, by timely release of funds to curb the outbreak.

“The ministry is collaborating with other line ministries (Ministry of Environment and Ministry Agriculture) and partners to curtail the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.”

Alonge pointed that the State Ministry of Health has carried out community sensitisation activities in local government areas affected by the outbreak, noting that this would enable him to adopt healthy lifestyle by keeping their environment clean, maintain high standard of personal hygiene and prevent rats from having access to their food stuff both at home and in market place.

They have been sensitised to report suspected cases to the nearest health facility for prompt attention.

“Radio jingles on Lassa fever preventive measures, signs and symptoms are ongoing on radio Kogi in English and major local languages in the State through the booster stations.

“The health workers in our primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions have been adequately sensitised to have high index of suspicion for early diagnosis and ‘treatment.’ Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers from the State Ministry of Health and local governments are following up the situation for early case detection and timely reporting.

“The State-Ministry of Health is also supporting confirmed Lassa fever patients with funds to aid their treatment at lrrua.

“The efforts of the state government are yielding positive result as the outbreak is going down-based on our data. Currently, there are two active cases in stable condition receiving treatment at lrrua Specialist Teaching Hospital while 32 cases have been treated and discharged.

“We appeal to our citizens to avoid acts that could favour further spread of the disease in the statem while government will continue to do everything possible to curb the outbreak and prevent further spread,” the permanent secretary said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

