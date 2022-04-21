Kano SSG Withdraws from Guber Race





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Secretary to Kano State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, has withdrawn from the state gubernatorial race.

The withdrawal was contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Ibrahim Dan’azumi Gwarzo, the chairman of the Patriotic Volunteers for Good Governance, and made available to journalists yesterday.

According to the statement, the decision by Alhaji to withdraw from the race followed a meeting among the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; SSG and the chairman of the Patriotic Volunteers.

“Following the meeting among the Governor Ganduje, the SSG and executive committee members of the group, it was decided that the SSG should withdraw from the contest,” the statement said.

It, therefore, called on the members of the group to remain committed towards the development of the state.

