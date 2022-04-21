Buhari Presides over Security Council Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the State House, Abuja. The meeting, holding at the Council Chambers being attended by heads of security establishments and some Ministers, is sequel to last week’s recommendations by the National Council of State over the security challenges facing the nation.The crucial meeting is also being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd.).Among the ministers at the meeting are those of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao are also in attendance while Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, was represented.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Details later…

