Sundry Foods Opens Five New Outlets in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), an integrated food service company in Nigeria and owners of the Kilimanjaro Restaurant chain, says it has officially opened five new outlets in Lagos, Abuja and PortHarcourt.

In a statement signed by Mr. Mokwunye Nduka, Head Marketing, Sundry Foods Limited, the new outlets include Kilimanjaro, Nigeria’s leading quick service restaurant which opened at the Festival Mall in the Amuwo Odofin area in Lagos,Pizza Jungle– its pizza restaurant at the 911 Mall on Usuma Street in Maitama, Abuja, and a food courtalong Old Aba-Port Harcourt Road in Obigbo, Port Harcourt housing three of its brands -Kilimanjaro, Pizza Jungle & Kiligrill to the applaud of the people living in these areas.

‘’We provide meals that people love and serve them through our chain of restaurants, canteens, bakeries and direct to their homes all over Nigeria through our various ecommerce channels. Over the years, we have continuously improved on our products and services with the aim to maximize customer experience at all our touchpoints. Whether it’s that hot, crispy crust pizza or ourdelicious beans and plantain, we draw commendation of our customers who love our food,’’ the statement said.

According to the statement, the new outlets are coming in fulfillment of a promise made by the company to bring its qualityproducts and services closer to its customers and the public and in accordance with the Company’s growth plan for 2022 and beyond.

The statement further revealed that with the 5 new outlets, Sundry Foods now operates out of 142 food service outlets across the country, even as plans are underway to increase the company’s footprints in major cities in the 36 states of the country.

‘’We believeevery Nigerian deserves to be treated with the Sundry Foods experience and that is why we are relentless in our pursuit to reach every part of the country” the Head of Marketing said.

Sundry Foods came into existence in 2004 with an aim tofill a gap in the market for quality Nigerian meals prepared and served to international standards.

