Soludo Appoints Actor Bob-Manuel as Special Adviser





The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, has appointed popular Nollywood actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, as his Special Adviser on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism.

Soludo also approved the appointment of Mr Chike Anyaonu as Managing Director, Anambra State Housing Development Corporation.

Christian Aburime was appointed Chief Press Secretary while Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata was appointed MD/CEO, ICT Agency.

Similarly, Joe Anatume was appointed MD/CEO, Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency, just as Okey Ezeobi was appointed GM/CEO of Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement.

These appointments were announced in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Paul Nwosu yesterday.

Bob-Manuel had previously served as Senior Special Assistant on Creative Media during the administration of Peter Obi, and as an aide to the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano.

