QNET Partners Transblue on E-commerce, Plans Big for Consumers

Yinka Olatunbosun

A leader in global e-commerce and direct selling, QNET Limited, has launched in Nigeria in partnership with Transblue Limited as its lead market partner in one of Africa’s biggest economies.

QNET is a global e-commerce and Direct Selling company that provides customers around the world with unique high-quality products and services while providing an opportunity for Independent Representatives (IRs) to build a sales business by promoting these products.

Speaking at the launch, the Regional General Manager sub-Saharan Africa for QNET, Mr Biram Fall said: “The entry of QNET in Nigeria is in line with the government of Nigeria’s vision to partner with the private sector to effectively achieve the desired economic recovery and transformative growth. At QNET, we intend to play our part by boosting entrepreneurship in Nigeria through our well-established global e-commerce and Direct Selling ecosystems.

Partnerships are part of our DNA, and we are delighted today to unveil our partnership with Transblue Limited. The partnership leverages Transblues’ robust market presence and local expertise to enhance customer service, provide training to our independent representatives, and facilitate faster access to our products, among other areas of collaboration.”

While reflecting on this partnership, Managing Director of Transblue, Mr Abiodun Akeem Ajisafe, said: “We are excited to embark on this journey with QNET, as we are confident that our mutual strengths will help bring Nigerians a unique opportunity to generate additional income. Not only does this partnership provide access to unique, high-quality products, it also provides a business model that has been tested globally, and that is locally supported.”

