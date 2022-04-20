Ondo Government Honours Autosport Group

The government of Ondo State has honoured Autosports group, Work and Play who are the organisers of the Ondo Autosport Rally for their support in driving tourism and empowering the youth through their events.

The award which was presented by the Deputy Governor of the state Honorable, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on behalf of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during the closing races of the fifth Ondo Auto Rally in Akure last Saturday.

While presenting the award to the President of the group, Adeoye Ojuoko, the deputy governor said that, “the state is very pleased with what Adeoye and his Motorsports group is doing to the tourism space of the state.”

He said the state governor directed that recognition award be given. “It is a show of endorsement and appreciation for the impact this event has had and the huge opportunities it brings with it every time it is hosted,” he added.

Also, Founder of Elizade Group, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, said the youth in the state should leverage the opportunities presented by the event for economic empowerment including upskilling to be relevant in the Motoring industry.

“Ojuoko said that the award from the state will only spur him and his team to do more for the growth of the Autosport in the country.

“I am indeed grateful for this honour and the level of support the government has extended to us and keep giving us. We will take this as a motivation to increase our footprint in the state.”

This years edition brought in top racers from different Auto racing clubs across the country apart form Autosport enthusiasts and tourists who came to watch in droves.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

