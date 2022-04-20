N2bn Electricity Debt: AEDC Disconnects Niger Water Board, Others

Laleye Dipo in Minna



Following an accumulated debt of about N2 billion incurred by public institutions in Niger State, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has disconnected the Niger State Water Board and other public institutions from its supply lines.

Other institutions affected were the Minna General Hospital, the IBB Specialist Hospital, the State Secretariat complex, and the office of the Secretary to the state government.

It was not immediately known if the exercise affected similar institutions outside the state capital.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the disconnection of the public institutions took place before the Easter break but its effect were not known until the resumption of official business after the holidays.

Following the action of the AEDC, the State Water Board has not been able to pump water for domestic and other public use since last Saturday.

According to findings the situation has been made worse by the inability of the standby generating sets at the Chanchaga water works to power the installed machines.

The development resulted in scarcity of water in Minna and environs leading also to water vendors hiking the price of the commodity from N300 to N400 for a truck of ten jerry cans of 25 litres.

The investigation also showed that part of the Minna General Hospital was also running on generators.

Some of the ministries in the state secretariat were also powering their offices and equipment with generating sets with those without the facility thrown into darkness.

The Public Relations Officer of the AEDC in Minna, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, when contacted, confirmed the story saying, “We took the action after being pushed to the wall.”

Adamu explained that “series of reminders and personal contacts” were made to the government but, “no fruitful result was achieved.”

Asked for how long the debts had accumulated Adamu said, “For some years.”

No official of the government was prepared to comment on the development.

