Adamu: Cold War between Serving Govs, Predecessors Tearing APC Apart

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Adamu, has said that the cold war between serving and former governors is tearing the ruling party apart.

Adamu stated this Wednesday at the 11th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC.

He said the supremacy battle between the serving and former governors in some states controlled by the APC is fuelled by ego.

According to him, “The problem today is a battle between serving state governors and their predecessors. It is a battle of ego. We can’t let this continue because it constitutes a threat to the party.”

Adamu, however, said that former governors should recognise that the serving governors are the leaders of the party.

He stressed that the constitution of the party only recognizes the state governors as the leaders of the party in the states.

Adamu said where two elephants fight, it is the grass that would suffer, adding that where serving governors and former governors fight, it is the party that would suffer.

The chairman stressed that there is need for the party to be united at all levels if the party does not want to suffer a similar fate suffered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 2013 and 2015.

