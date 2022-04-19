Fashola Inaugurates New Leadership of Surveyors Registration Council

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has inaugurated the new president and members of the Surveyors Registration Council of Nigeria (SURCON).

At the event, Fashola charged them to see the leadership of the professional body as an opportunity to contribute to the development of quality manpower for the nation.

Fashola reminded them that they had been appointed to develop quality manpower for the prosperity and development of Nigeria because the success and productivity of any nation depends on quality human capital.

“Let me remind you that you are serving as manpower developers. You are helping to develop Nigeria’s human capital, helping to prepare the next generation to take over from us,” he remarked.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bashir Alkali, disclosed that the SURCON was established to ensure registration of surveyors as well as control the practice of the profession in Nigeria.

The new President of SURCON, Clement Nwabichie, while expressing appreciation for the appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, noted that the minister has given a template of which would guide the tenure of the new executive.

