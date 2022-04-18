Welfare of Nigerians, Our Priority, Says APC at Easter

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the welfare of the Nigerians remained the priority of the

administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.



National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka, stated this in a statement yesterday, where he celebrated with Christian faithful on the occasion of Easter.



The ruling party urged all patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliations, to use the occasion of Easter to rededicate themselves to making the society a better

place for all.



Morka noted that the Easter season provided an excellent opportunity to foster closer relationships with family, friends and the people in the neighborhood.



“The APC-led administration is decidedly committed to the good and wellbeing of our people.

“We will continue to expand the implementation of people-centered programmes to provide increased jobs and gainful opportunities, strengthen and diversify the economy; vastly improve security of lives and property, complete on-going projects and upgrade of our transport infrastructure, and other social investments designed to uplift the poor and other economically-disadvantaged fellow citizens,” he said.



The party, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to imbibe values of compassion, humility, selflessness, responsibility and kindness in private spaces, communities and other public engagements.



It also noted that tolerance and peaceful co-existence remained the bedrock on which the collective aspiration for social, economic and political advancement must stand.

