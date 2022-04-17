At Easter, Govs, PDP Urge Nigerians to Pray against Insecurity

Our reporters

As Christians in Nigeria join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Easter, governors across the country and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday have urged them to pray against insecurity in the country.



In his Easter message, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi called on Nigerians to always embrace unity and love as well as be hopeful for a better Nigeria after the current parlous state.



Fayemi, in the message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, urged Christians to emulate the sacrificial lifestyle of Jesus Christ who gave His life to save mankind.



On his part, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, charged Christians to use the occasion of the celebration of Easter to pray for an end to insurgency in the state.

Bello said fervent prayers, coupled with the efforts being made by the government would lead to the restoration of peace in areas bedevilled by insurgency.



In the message signed on his behalf by the Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, Governor Bello said the state was witnessing trying moments, adding that “we need to strengthen our resolve to collectively confront the challenges.”



Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has also urged the Christian faithful to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would engender development and ensure lasting peace and unity in the country.



Obaseki, in his Easter message, urged Christians to reflect on the purpose of the Easter celebration with a renewed hope for a better Nigeria, and be a part of the process of rebuilding the country.



Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, urged Christians to imbibe the lessons of love, sacrificial living and peaceful co-existence.



The governor, in an Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, stated that prayers of God’s people remained an important ingredient to sustaining the peace and prosperity being witnessed in the state.



Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq also urged the Christian community in the state to use the Easter festivities as a period of reunion, self-discipline, sacrifice, forgiveness, and commitment to God.



In a statement issued in Ilorin by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor also called on Nigerians to take advantage of the period to seek God’s favour for the country and to reunite against all forces of evil who seek to tear the country apart and terrorise its people with violence and economic sabotage.



Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has also called on Christians to pray for socio-economic and political rejuvenation of Nigeria to stem insecurity, and political and economic challenges plaguing the country.



Okowa made the call in his Easter message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika.

He asserted that the turbulence in the polity could only be surmounted through dedicated prayers by Nigerians, adding that with prayer at Easter, challenges bedevilling the country would be overcome.



On his part, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on the people of the state and indeed all Nigerians to take advantage of the historic event to advance peace, intensify prayers and commit themselves to God.



In his Easter message, Ugwuanyi applauded Christians for the successful conclusion of the forty-day long Lenten season.



Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has also stated that the Easter celebration offers Nigerians the opportunity to rethink the essence of their humanity in true reflection of love, forgiveness, peace, reconciliation, brotherliness and sacrifice, all of which Jesus Christ symbolises.



On its part, PDP has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to rekindle their hope for a brighter future and a national rebirth under a coming democratic and people-oriented government. Easter, the PDP said is the celebration of the victory of life over death, that offers the opportunity to further strengthen the resolve to rescue the nation from the forces of death, suffering and misrule that have held her hostage in the last seven years.



According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, “Such forces have in the last seven years divided and suppressed Nigerians, arrogantly instituted lies, propaganda, deceit, disregard for the rule of law, intimidation and violation of human rights as official policies of State; brought untold economic hardship and acute poverty as a weapon of suppression and mass destruction, pillaged our national treasury with impunity, opened our nation to terrorists and look the other way as outlaws take over territories and daily massacre our citizens.”

