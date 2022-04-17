2022 WASSCE: No Clash in Date with UTME, Says WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has clarified that there is no clash in its examination dates with this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The council’s Head of National Office (HNO), Mr Patrick Areghan made the clarification during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos yesterday.

Areghan was speaking against the backdrop of concerns raised by some stakeholders, including parents, that a clash might endanger the performance of some candidates in both examinations.

The Federal Ministry of Education had in a circular dated April 5, titled: Update on 2022 Examinations Timetable for all Examination Bodies, addressed to all the test bodies in the country, showed a clash in date.

The clash in date was for both West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), organised by WAEC, and UTME organised by JAMB.

The circular was said to have been signed by Mr David Gende, a Director, overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

Areghan said: “Yes, I have seen it too, but that date is not correct. I want to assure the concerned stakeholders and indeed the general public that there is nothing to worry about as there is no clash in dates for our examination with the UTME, as seen in that circular.

“The UTME starts on Friday, May 6 and ends on May 14. Our examination for school candidates which is the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) starts on May 16 and not May 6, as is seen on the said circular,” he stated.

NAN reports that a copy of the authentic WASSCE timetable made available to this correspondent, confirmed the date for the commencement of the examination.

“From our authentic timetable for candidates for the 2022 examination too, it shows that the papers slated for May 9, are what we call ‘Moving Exams’.

” It is just for the candidates to choose what they want to do for the practical. Should any candidate fall in this category, he or she will be easily taken care of, by way of rescheduling another date for them.

“Therefore, aside from this, I want to clarify that there is no clash with the JAMB-organised examination whatsoever.

“The UTME ends on May 14, while our WASSCE starts two days after, being May 16 and not May 6,” the WAEC boss noted.

