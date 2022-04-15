INEC Suspends CVR in lmo as Gunmen Invade Centre, Kill Staff

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) exercise in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State, following an attack on the centre by unknown gunmen, who killed a member of staff of the commission, Nwokorie Anthony.



National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a press statement in Abuja, yesterday.



According to him, the suspension of the exercise was sequel to a report by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Emeka Ezeonu, to the effect of the April attack by gunmen.



According to him, Anthony, who was involved in the ongoing exercise, was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area.



The REC reported that the State Office was making efforts to locate the whereabouts of the two remaining staff involved in the registration exercise.



Prior to this, the Commission had suspended the CVR in Orsu and Njaba Local Government areas of the state on account of insecurity while the exercise was taking place only at the INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji – Egbema Local Government Areas of the State.



However, the Commission, has extended its condolences to the family of Anthony and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.



Okoye informed that the incident had been reported to security agencies to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and also bring the culprits to justice.



INEC also enjoined the President General of the various Town Unions in Imo State as well as all the critical stakeholders to protect staff of the Commission engaged in national assignment.



Okoye maintained that the safety and security of staff were of paramount importance to the Commission, particularly, with the devolution of the voter registration exercise beyond state and local government area offices nationwide, in the determination to serve Nigerians better.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

