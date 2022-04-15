Ignore Fake News, I’m Still in Charge of KEDCO, Says Gwamna



Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, on Thursday declared that he was still in charge of the Kano-based Disco.

Gwamna who debunked a report by some online media platforms explained that he had not resigned, but will do that and inform the public.

Mr Gwamna who is one of the governorship candidates in Gombe explained that “even if he resigns he is still the MD of Sahelian Energy, a company which owns 50% of shares in KEDCO.”

A press release by Mr Ibrahim Sani Shawai, Head of Corporate Communications, said the fake news circulated in the media was politically-motivated to “demarket Dr Gwamna being a political heavyweight, a frontrunner and aspirant of the PDP vying for the governorship seat in Gombe.”

Mr Shawai stated this in the signed statement titled “Fakenews: Gwamna’s political ambition terrifying opposition”.

The statement stated that “Dr Gwamna has made a lot of impact and investments in youth and women and enjoys sheer love of the ordinary people, has been seen by the opposition as a serious threat hence, resorted to fake publicity to harm his political image.

“It should be placed on record also that news of sack of such high profile personality will be done through the Board and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and not from online platforms”.

Mr. Shawai in the statement said Dr Gwamna ‘s leadership at KEDCO had made impressive achievements building the company to one of the best DisCos in the country”.

He described the negative report against, Dr. Gwamna by the Online platforms as “baseless, unfounded and untrue.”

Mr Shawai therefore directed the affected online platforms to withdrew such unfounded news or face the legal consequences.

