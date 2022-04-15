Aimiebenomon: UK Slick Doctor Who Wants to Govern Nigeria

Dr. Theophilus Aimiebenomon is one of the newest faces gunning for the position of Nigeria’s president in 2023 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform. His pack of ideas, youthfulness and experience garnered across continents is what he hopes to bring to the table if given the party’s ticket. Martins Ifijeh writes

Call Dr. Theophilus Aimiebenomon the newest kid on the block of Nigeria politics and you will be right. He may not have struck a cord like the players dominating the media sphere. But with a mountain of ideas, experience, resourcefulness and audacity, he appears to be an emerging force to watch out for.

From nursing the idea of replicating governance he has seen in the United Kingdom and Canada where he has made marks in his career, to taking actual steps in offering himself for service to the nation, the Nigerian trained physician sees no reason why he shouldn’t slug out the PDP presidential ticket with the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Peter Obi, Nyesome Wike, amongst others, especially since many of these names have had opportunities to transform the country, yet made no significant mark.

PDP’s purchase and submission of presidential forms end today with screening for the presidential aspirants slated for April 25.

Just like the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Damodardas Modi who, until his stint into India’s presidential election was largely unknown but somewhat won the election based on his blueprint, Aimiebenomon says his master stroke for security, health, economic prosperity, among others were all what he needs to retire an army of popular politicians.

The 40 year old physician, who is PDP’s youngest presidential hopeful said: “Nigeria’s present security challenge, educational decadence, poverty, poor healthcare, among others can only be solved by strong ideas and political will. These are what we are missing. Nigerians are yearning for solutions. Selling these solutions will bring about real popularity. Nigerians are earnestly desiring to do away with the recycled faces of the political class who bear no allegiance to the Nigerian people. This is where a new face with fresh ideas come in. This is where I come in,” he told THISDAY.

He said he was bringing a new mindset designed to inspire confidence, courage and patriotic spirit in the Nigerian people, adding that he believes together Nigerians can take their destinies in their hands to rescue the country from the shackles of recurrent bad leadership.

Aimiebenomon has been a social critic of bad governance since 2000 even before the advent of social media. He speaks against injustice in Nigeria without fear or favour. He speaks for the downtrodden and less privileged in the society who get oppressed constantly either by forces of government or their paid agents.

His courage didn’t start today. Since his undergraduate days, he has led a number of activities that reflect his innate desire and passion to help humanity.

Despite being a new face to the federal political terrain, Aimiebenomon is not a novice to Nigerian politics and how badly the country has been governed. He believed he does not see politics as a means of livelihood, rather a call to service. This, he said was the reason he has a paying job that takes care of his needs.

The slick UK doctor who describes himself as the link between the young, middle-aged and the older population in the country, said as a medical doctor who has practiced in Nigeria, he understands the decadence in the health health sector and how human capital development has been eroded in the country due to lack of focus for the health and education sector.

“Also, as a medical practitioner abroad, I understand even more – the need to revamp the health sector in Nigeria. The health system is a far cry from the minimum expectation when compared to the health systems of some other countries around the world. I am very much concerned about the insecurity which has be-devilled Nigeria over the years. I am capable of leading the country and providing security to the citizens. This should be the primary duty of any executive of a government. If given the opportunity to lead, my government will be defined by transparency, accountability, inclusiveness, effectiveness, efficiency and respect for the rule of law.” he said.

The doctor who hails from Ewohimi community in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State was born and raised in Nigeria and has been a medical doctor for over 13 years. He worked in Canada as a member and facilitator with Ontario Public Health Association (OPHA). He is presently working in the United Kingdom as a Practicing Physician with the NHS.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

