Ramadan Iftar: Governor Inuwa Hosts APC Elders, Seeks Prayers for Nation, Gombe State





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Governor of Gombe State, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has said that Nigeria could overcome the myriad of its socio-economic and security challenges if the citizens would cultivate the solemn habit of seeking the intervention of Almighty Allah in the affairs of the country through prayers.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya gave this admonition when he hosted members of All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Forum to a breaking of Ramadan fast at the Government House, Gombe, on Tuesday.

Yahaya remarked that Nigeria, like Gombe State, needed the fervent prayers of all well-meaning citizens to overcome the current security and other related challenges confronting the nation and its federating units.

He said: “We all are aware that Nigeria and indeed the world is in a precarious situation but we are hopeful that God has a way of bringing this temptation being faced by the country to a happy ending; but the responsibility lies on us to open our eyes and consistently seek the help and intervention of Almighty Allah.

“So I urge all to use the Ramadan period to pray fervently for our dear state, nation and leaders at all levels for Allah’s guidance and protection against enemies of the county and humanity.”

The governor wondered why some individuals derive pleasure in taking up arms and kidnapping their fellow human beings for ransom, saying such practice is repugnant and alien to modern civilisation.

He said the holy month of Ramadan presented a unique opportunity to all Muslims to devote and seek the face of the Almighty Allah for the remission of sins, repentance as well as granting of supplications no matter how impossible human may view it to be.

While thanking the APC Elders’ Forum for honouring his invitation for the Iftar, Yahaya said that his administration would continue to run an open door policy to harvest constructive ideas for the benefit of the people of the state.

He solicited for continued support and advice from the elders as he pilots the affairs of the state.

The Chairman of APC Elders Forum in Gombe State, Mr. Jauro Tela Abubakar, thanked Governor Yahaya for honouring them with a feast in the holy month of Ramadan.

Abubakar said that their forum was aware of the antics of some self centred politicians who are bent on causing unnecessary confusion and ill-feelings among the citizens of the state.

He, however, assured the governor that they are prepared to counter any movement that would seek to undermine the excellent and people-oriented projects his administration is implementing and the exemplary leadership he is providing.

During the session, special prayers were offered for the peace, security and prosperity of Gombe State and Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo; State Chairman of APC, Mr. Nitte Amangal; Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi and Chief of Staff, Mr. Abubakar Inuwa Kari, were in attendance during the Iftar dinner.

