BoICT Lecture 2022 to Explore Impact of Blockchain Technology

This year’s Beacon of Information and Communication Technology (BoICT) awards/lecture series scheduled for May 28, will be exploring Impact of Blockchain Technology in a Digitalized Nigeria.

Now in its 13th year, the BoICT Distinguished Lecture Series is widely regarded as the most prestigious annual event available in the ICT industry in Nigeria.

This year the theme is “Impact of Blockchain Technology in a Digitalized Nigeria”. As Nigeria is moving towards a digital economy, Blockchain technology has the potential to disrupt digital interaction in our economy and society. The technology’s rapid and dynamic technical development is driven by startups and incumbents alike, creating a myriad of applications across economic and societal domains.

Chief Executive Officer, Communication Week Media Limited, and the organisers of the lecture, Mr. Ken Nwogbo, said the choice of the theme is based on thepotentials of the new technological paradigm that have not yet reached wider public debatefor economic and societal growth.

“Distributed ledger technologies and blockchains stem from an ideological open-source movement and facilitate the exchange of assets via a complementary technical layer on top of the internet,” Nwogbo said.

According to him, “the lecture is followed by the awards ceremony which reward best practices and recognize outstanding contributions to the growth of the ICT sector.The awards are free and awardees are chosen by readers of Nigeria CommunicationsWeekthrough a transparent voting process.”

