Ahead of formal Declaration, Bala Muhammed Meets Ex-PDP Ministers in Abuja





Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed yesterday assembled ex Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Minsters Forum ahead of his official declaration to intimate them of his intention to contest for president in 2023 on the platform of PDP.

At the meeting, Senator Bala, who disclosed that the PDP presidential aspirants from the north have all agreed to produce a consensus candidate, said he has exhausted time waiting for the declaration of his former principal, former President Goodluck Jonathan, whom he said was the only person to stop him from contesting.

The meeting which took place in Abuja Tuesday night had in attendance over 27 former PDP minsters who are still members of the party, ex party officials and other relevant stakeholders of the party. Among them were: Prof Jerry Gana, Prof Udenta Udenta, Liyel Imoke, Aba Moro, Osita Chidoka, Godswill Orubebe, Josephine Anenih, Labara Maku, Emmanuel Agbo former PDP Deputy National Secretary among others.

The former FCT Minister said his decision to contest was not personal or ambition but was out on a mission to rescue Nigeria, noting that the country today is on a dangerous trajectory, arising from poor leadership coupled with non-implementation of policy plans and programmes to build a secured country with national unity, cohesiveness, and strong economy.

He said: “Nigeria is no longer there. They have destroyed the country. We must closed rank to rescue the country. There is no nationalism and no patriotism.

“I am here to say that I am stepping out on your behalf to seek for leadership in this country. Not because I am the best. I am not the best maybe here but they are not ready to step out.

“The nation is no longer there as we left it. The nation is in pieces. APC has destroyed everything.

“Our focus on making Nigeria better should start here. Because this is where you have people with the knowledge, modesty and understanding of the country. First, we must understand the country. Where are we and how have we come here? Why is the country divided? Why is the insecurity everywhere? What is the fate of the elites in this country for which we are members? We know we cannot continue the blame game. We cannot and do not talk about sections or zones. We must talk about leadership, closing ranks and coming together to rescue the country. There is poverty everywhere. There is insecurity everywhere. Given the human capital to manage the country is no longer there.

Senator Bala again pledged his loyalty to former President Jonathan as he said he was not going to declare if the latter was to contest even outside the PDP but to his knowledge, Jonathan might not be interested to run.

His words: “I was even thinking that my chairman is going to come out and I was begging him not to come because I will leave it for him. And you remember I told you all that if our boss, President Jonathan is running, I will not run. Not because I am inferior but because of loyalty. I came to national limelight through him and I believe he has done so much. I mean that even if he is running in Africa or anywhere, I will not run because I will not be joining issues with him. But sadly I am PDP I’m not going anywhere.

“So up to this moment, he has not made up his mind. The time has come when I should step out, and that is why I am starting with you. And even then I said what is it about is it about personal interests? Or ambition? No. It is about rescue in Nigeria.

“So we have agreed now within ourselves for consensus, but this is even going beyond us. We have reached out to all the aspirants and the governors in this house. Because it is about getting the best, he said.

Senator Bala will round up consultation Wednesday after meeting with the PDP NWC, its BOT members, the Senate and HOR caucus of the party.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

