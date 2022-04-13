LandWey Reveals 8 Year-Masterplan for $142m Wellness & Lifestyle City, Isimi Lagos

Bennett Oghifo

The Masterplan for Nigeria’s first Wellness & Lifestyle city, Isimi Lagos, developed by LandWey Investment, a frontline real estate investment company, was unveiled at the Isimi 2030 Symposium in Lagos, recently.

The symposium, held at the LandWey Headquarters, featured the signing of the infrastructural partnership between LandWey and Zenith Construction Ltd. This signified the commencement of the $142m massive infrastructural project that will turn 305 acres of land and a string of sites on the North side of the Lekki Lagoon into a Wellness & Lifestyle City.

Isimi, meaning rest or peace of mind in the Yoruba, best captures the experience that the city hopes to represent. With plans for green and ecological friendly energy sources, restriction to the use of only electric cars & bicycles for mobility, and farm shops stocked with food items locally produced for consumption within the city, Isimi Lagos is positioned to be the ultimate tranquil natural escape providing an alternative eco-friendly lifestyle to the norm.

Speaking at the Symposium, Olawale Ayilara, Group CEO Oxygen Holdings, parent company of Landwey Investment mentions “The first leg of Infrastructural developments has been signed off with the key contractor and constructions are set to begin closely. Presently, we have about 250 citizens vested interest in the potentials of the Isimi Lagos project and we are more than excited to kick-start. We are hopeful that this initial phase of the project will enable us commence allocations for reserved slots before the second quarter of 2022”

Construction will begin in the second quarter of 2022 with a first phase that focuses on providing accommodation for short stays and facilities that support these temporary visits such as the park, spas, gym, Olympic-sized swimming pools and Farm shops. The city was built with accessibility in mind with options for cars, helipads or jetty- a mere 25-minute commute by boat from Ikoyi.

The residential areas of the city feature clusters- Origin One, The Village, Green Life colony, The Emergence, all of which offers both work and living spaces constructed with modern amenities such as high-speed internet and uninterrupted power without disrupting the topography of the surrounding natural environment.

Other attractive features of the Isimi Lagos project includes conservation park, Golf Course, recreational centre, Tech Valley, Helipad, Forestry, Hiking paths, and a standard polo turf with a stable that houses some of the world’s best horses, providing a state-of-the-art riding experience.

Isimi Lagos presents a world of options for nature enthusiasts or families with activities such as kayaking, picnics and outdoor play dates with its all-natural lake which can be used for family friendly functions and recreational purposes. Isimi Lagos will be ready for full habitation of its residents in 2030.

Landwey Investment is a company that offers end-to-end residential and commercial real estate services. Our offerings range from investment advisory and land sourcing to development and construction. Incorporated in 2016 and in its short existence has risen to become one of the top real estate companies in Nigeria.

“We are unrelenting in our quest to deliver high quality, affordable housing to the people of Lagos and this has seen us establish 14 residential estates along the Lekki-Epe expressway between the 2nd Toll Gate and Bogije axis.”

Isimi is a Yoruba word that means rest or peace of mind. This name was carefully chosen because it best captures the experience that Isimi Lagos represents. Isimi Lagos is your best destination for work and play. It is the perfect meeting point between technology, architecture, and nature; but of course, nature is the dominant factor here.

The topography of the whole Isimi Lagos will be largely retained to maintain its natural state. Buildings, roads, and other infrastructure are planned to be built around the existing geological structure. Isimi Lagos offers work and living spaces that are ideal for short- and long-term use.

“If you’re looking for a place for your next vacation, company or team retreat, or just somewhere you can go to embrace nature and get some well-deserved rest, Isimi Lagos is an excellent choice.”

