Insecurity: Senate Okays Bills for Peace Corps, Hunters Council Establishment

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday passed the bills for the establishment of the Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) and the Nigerian Hunters Council.

The approval of the two bills followed the consideration of the reports by the Committee on Interior.

The Peace Corps bill was sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) while that of the Hunters Council establishment was sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South).

Senator Sulieman Sadiq Umar (Kwara North) presented the reports on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Kashim Shettima.

Umar said the panel consolidated the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill and National Unity Corps Bill into one for “ease of advancing its work.”

He said the Nigerian Peace Corps bill seeks to empower, develop and provide gainful employment for the youths, facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, neighbourhood watch and nation-building.

Umar explained that the Corps would have the responsibility of training the youths to advance the course of peace-building and conflict transformation through peace education, mediation and conflict resolution among warring groups and communities where there are crisis in Nigeria.

According to him, “The bill, when given legislative support, will be of great benefit to the Nigerian youths, as many of them will be gainfully employed through the establishment of the Corps.”

Umar added that the Hunters Council, when established, would, among others, prevent and detect crimes and illegal activities going on in the country’s forests.

He stated that the body would work with the police and other security agencies by making available any relevant information on criminals’ encroachment, as well as partner relevant stakeholders on community policing.

Meanwhile, the chamber has also passed a bill to establish the Federal College of Education, Akon, Kwara State.

The bill was passed after the chamber considered a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETfund.

Senator Tolulope Odebiyi (Ogun West) presented the report on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North).

He said the institution would identify the educational needs of teachers and special persons, both physically and mentally challenged, with a view to finding lasting solution to deficits in career teachers and special instructors while achieving the National Educational Development Plan.

