Edo Strengthens Advocacy against Polio Outbreak

Edo State Government has urged religious leaders, traditional rulers, parents and caregivers to support public enlightenment campaigns to eradicate circulating variant polio virus type 2 amongst children so as to reduce childhood diseases.

Addressing the stakeholders at the flag-off of the Synchronised Second Outbreak Response (OBR2) to Circulating Variant Polio Virus held at Iwogban Primary Healthcare Centre, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Phillip Shaibu, noted that immunisation was crucial to the survival of children against vaccine preventable diseases.

According to a statement, the deputy governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, said during the outbreak response that children aged between zero and five years would be administered two drops of the novel polio vaccine type 2 alongside other antigens that are due.

Shaibu noted that the government with its partners would continue to allocate more resources to ensure a seamless campaign, urging parents and caregivers to ensure that their eligible children are immunised against polio.

On her part, Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), Dr. Mrs. Otaniyenuwa Eloghosa Obarisiagbon, said, “It is imperative to note that polio mainly affects children under 5 years of age. There is no cure for polio. It can only be prevented.

“That is why the campaign was put in place to eradicate circulating variant polio virus type 2 amongst children and reduce childhood diseases. During the campaign, vaccinators will be seen moving from house to house, religious houses such as churches, mosques and traditional worship centers, as well as creches, recreational centres, market, and shopping malls etc.”

The Executive Secretary assured, “The oral polio vaccine (nopV) is not harmful. It is safe, effective and given free of charge.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative, Dr. Efemena Onowugbeda commended the state government for the political will to support immunisation in the state.

