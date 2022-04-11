‘UK Govt Will Explore Multiple Areas to Support Digital Transformation in Nigeria’

Emma Okonji

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, has said the United Kingdom (UK) government will explore multiple areas such as digital forensics, critical national infrastructure, in collaboration with private sector support, to drive Nigeria’s agenda in achieving her digital transformation goals.

Llewellyn-Jones said this in Lagos recently, during the launch of free Cybersecurity Toolkits for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The UK Govt’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), in partnership with KPMG and Cybersafe Foundation, launched the free Cybersecurity Toolkits for SMEs in Nigeria.

The project, which will be executed through the UK Digital Access Programme (DAP), is designed to equip SMEs with free trusted tools that will protect their businesses against the scourge of cyberattacks and all forms of online risks.

In his opening remarks during the launch, Llewellyn-Jones said: “UK is currently delivery cybersecurity capacity support in Nigeria, through KPMG in multiple areas such as digital forensics, critical national infrastructure, with private sector support. UK has placed the development and adoption of digital technology in its international technology agenda.

Delivering a keynote paper during the launch, the Deputy Director of Communications, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Dr. Bala Fakandu, described the SME Toolkits as important toolkits that would allow small businesses to access free products from trusted cybersecurity companies in order to protect their businesses online.

In one of the sessions, which was coordinated by the CEO of Cybersafe Foundation, Constance Staveley, she explained that the toolkits had an embedded anti-malware and would allow users to create a second layer verification on their emails, facebook password and twitter handles, to further strengthen the security system. She talked about creating strong passwords that are beyond the simple password and how to detect and prevent phishing malware.

In another session, Information Security Consultant, Rotimi Ajasa, said SMEs in Nigeria account for more than 50 per-cent of Nigeria’s GDP, adding that such important group of entrepreneurs will need better protection of their businesses from online hackers, hence the toolkits were developed for their use.

