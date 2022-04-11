Sugar Production: FMN Reaffirms Commitment to Backward Integration

Gilbert Ekugbe

In a bid to strengthen its drive for local content and reaffirm its commitment to the backward integration strategy of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) today announced the launch of Sunti Brown Sugar.

The company said the move is a demonstration of the company’s to the long-term development of the sugar value chain, and the continuous improvement of the nation’s sugar supply

Sunti Brown Sugar is produced at Sunti Golden Sugar Estates, which is owned and operated by Golden Sugar Company, a subsidiary of the FMN Group. Sunti Brown Sugar is fully indigenous, made from sugarcane grown, harvested, and processed locally. It is fortified with Vitamin A and provides additional nutritional benefits, creating a consumer affinity for made-in-Nigeria products.

FMN has long established itself as a formidable player in the sugar sector through the success of the Golden Penny pure white refined sugar, renowned for its sweetness. With the Sunti brown sugar launch, FMN further reaffirms its commitment to the Nigerian Sugar Masterplan, which aims to increase the domestic production of sugar to meet the 1.7 million Metric Tons (MMT) demand. Sunti Brown Sugar will enable Nigeria to attain self-sufficiency in sugar production by growing the required local capacity to meet the demand for sugar, which will stem the tide of unbridled importation of sugar and its by-products.

During the launch the Group Managing Director of FMN, Boye Olusanya, stated that continued investments in Nigeria’s sugar value chain would increase local sugar production capacity while empowering host communities.

Olusanya explained that restoring the nation’s self-sufficiency in the sugar sector requires a conducive policy environment that the Government has provided through the Backward Integration Program of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan.

Also commenting, Managing Director, Foods Division, FMN Group, Devlin Hainsworth, revealed that the company has a history of creating innovative products loved by consumers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

