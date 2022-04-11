A’Ibom Gov Rates VKS Construction High on Capacity, Project DeliveryT

he Akwa Ibom

Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has stated that VKS Nigerian Construction is outstanding as one of the best construction companies in the world owing to its resource capacity, approach to projects and commitment to the development of the environment they operate.



The Turkish firm is currently handling the construction of Smart Terminal building at the Victor Attah international Airport, Uyo and is famed for the 21 smart storey building among other key buildings and road constructions in Akwa Ibom State.



Speaking while inspecting projects at the Airport at the weekend, the Governor noted that VKS is reputed to adhere and sometimes go beyond procurement demands by not relying totally on government payments before delivering on projects they have signed on to.



He said: “We have never rated VKS low. They are one of the best in the world. When you talk about capacity, it is not just in the ability of Civil, Electrical or Mechanical Engineers to work. It is how friendly the contractors are; friendly in the sense that there are certain contractors that “it is only money for hand, back for ground.”

“But here we have a contractor that has the capacity to bring in materials without sitting on your neck to get cash for each item. For the years they have worked, we have seen that VKS has that capacity across the globe to mobilise and also get things done with ease.



” A lot of containers you have seen here are not yet paid for by the State Government but we have over 58 containers on ground. We are trying to work on how to pay and they trust us that this is one State and leadership that we can create money. We don’t need to pay in cash but we can create money.”



Governor Emmanuel pointed out that the reason his administration has found it comfortable and easy to work with VKS stems from their credible attitude and approach to contract evidenced in the high quality of their deliverables since they berthed the State.



He said: “It is unfortunate they don’t advertise. That is why a lot of people do not know them but I find them so easy, so comfortable to work with because of their attitude and their approach. They work as if they are from here. That attracts us a whole lot.



“These people can invest up to N10 billion in this project without asking me for a dime. That shows trust, capacity and collaboration for the development of the people. I think I am happy with them.”



Governor Emmanuel, who expressed delight over the quality and level of work executed by VKS at the terminal building said that the structural part of the project is completed, adding that at full completion of the project, the terminal building will stand out as the best in Africa in terms of smartness, functionality, security, safety among variables.



“Honestly from what I have seen here the contractors have exceeded my expectation, they are quite ahead of schedule. You can say it is at 85 percent completed. The materials on ground can guarantee the expected delivery date.



“A lot of people don’t understand what we have put in here, these are technical details that can facilitate certain aspects of economic growth in the State.



On his part, the Project Manager of VKS Nigeria Construction Limited, Mr. Ziya Sungur, noted that the major structural works at the terminal building have been completed and is left with furnishing with the required fittings for smart operations.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

