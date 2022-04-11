2023: Emmanuel Hails Nigerians Who Bought Presidential Form for Him





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has hailed Nigerians who contributed towards the purchase of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential form for him to contest in the 2023 general election.

Thee governor reasoned that Nigeria presently needs leaders with capacity, sincerity of purpose, selflessness and readiness to make sacrifices.

He made the assertion while having audience with the Human Rights Radio, producers of the popular national radio/TV programme, Brekete Family Show, at the Government House in Uyo.

The group presented the presidential nomination form of the PDP to the governor on behalf of other Nigerians that contributed toward the purchase of the form.

The governor thanked the founder of the organisation, Ordinary President, Ahmed Isah, and his team as well as all Nigerians who contributed towards the purchase of the form.

According to him, “Honestly, when I heard this plan to buy me a presidential nomination form, I asked myself, how can they raise up to N40million to buy me a form?

“But today, it has become a reality. There are over 200million Nigerians, but you choose to accord me this honour and privilege, and I don’t take this for granted. I really want to appreciate this family; I register my appreciation to all Nigerians for this confidence.”

Assuring Nigerians who have the faith and trust in his capacity, the governor explained that whatever he has achieved in the state presently had been with the support of the people, and expressed that whatever success can be attained in Nigeria can be achieved collectively.

“Money is a principal thing. Nigeria today needs someone who understands money. It is unfortunate that if we are looking for a managing director of a particular company, the CV we seek, spans 3-4 pages, but when we are looking for a president of the country, based on the constitution, all we need is WAEC, and no experience.”

He lamented that premium is not paid to the leader in whose hands lie the destiny of over 200 million people, as it is done for a managing director of a company that had only few shareholders and stakeholders.

Emmanuel reminded them of the importance of God in the business of leadership, and expressed the hope that the group had sought the consent of God before embarking on the venture.

“Be rest assured that I have accepted the form. All Nigerians cannot come together to give me something and I refuse it,” he said, adding that anyone with the experience of running a state in Nigeria for eight years can pilot the affairs of the country.

Speaking at the presentation, the leader of the delegation, Mr. Innocent Orji, said although the governor was not the only one hosted on their programme, but that after they came to Akwa Ibom State, they discovered more than what they had heard from the governor on their interview programme.

“We all agreed that if you can do these in a state, if given that opportunity, you will do even better in the national level,” he stated.

Also speaking, a member of the delegation and former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Buhari Bala, said the Brekete Family crew, who had interviewed the governor in a live studio programme in January, came to Akwa Ibom State for three days, only to witness even more projects than the governor had disclosed to them.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

