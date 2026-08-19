Army Moves Tactical Headquarters to Mangu, Launches Operation Hard Nut After 25 Killed in Bi Mper Attack

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Nigerian Army has intensified security operations in Plateau State following Tuesday’s deadly assault on Bi Mper community in Mangu Local Government Area, where 25 people were killed.

In a decisive move, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander Operation ENDURING PEACE, Major General Maxwell Dangana, has relocated his tactical headquarters to Mangu for two weeks to directly oversee a new military push codenamed Operation Hard Nut.

Addressing troops at the Mangu Local Government Council headquarters, General Dangana said the operation aims to flush out terrorists and criminal elements responsible for repeated attacks in the area and assured residents that the Army is fully committed to restoring peace and stability.

“My tactical headquarters is here. I’m going to be here to have a close view of what is happening and be able to have an on‑the‑spot assessment, and anyone that comes to disturb the peace here will be removed.” He said.

General Dangana disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff has approved the deployment of additional troops, equipment, and operational enablers to support the mission. He told soldiers they have all necessary resources to confront attackers and secure communities across Mangu.

He also issued firm instructions to troops to act decisively against armed threats. “Anybody that fires at you, fire at him.”

The Commander stressed that Operation Hard Nut will focus on clearing terrorist hideouts, strengthening security presence across vulnerable communities as well as rebuilding public confidence after repeated attacks and ensuring round‑the‑clock supervision from the GOC’s temporary base.

General Dangana appealed to residents to support security agencies with credible intelligence that could help identify and neutralise attackers.

In a related development, the Plateau State Police Command has arrested one suspect believed to be the mastermind of the Bi Mper attack. Police spokesperson SP Alfred Alabo said investigations are progressing and efforts are underway to track down other perpetrators.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects and bring all those responsible to justice,” he said.

Comrade Jerry Datin, CEO of the Beacon for Human Rights Development Initiative and an indigene of Mangu, condemned the attack and described the tense aftermath as worrisome.

He urged government and security agencies to adopt sincere, grassroots dialogue between Berom and Fulani communities, insisting that political will is crucial to ending the cycle of violence.

He proposed a peace model involving direct engagement with local actors, rather than relying solely on youth leaders or political intermediaries.