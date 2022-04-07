Osimhen Visits World Cup Frustration on Ikpeba

Duro Ikhazuagbe

In what has now become a familiar tantrum, Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, took former African Footballer of the Year and Super Eagles forward, Victor Nosa Ikpeba, to the cleaners yesterday over an innocuous remarks made by the latter.

Osimhen who along with his Super Eagles colleagues will be watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup from the stands or on television after Nigeria failed to qualify for the mundial, was upset with the advice given by Ikpeba during the Monday Night Football show on SuperSport.

Ikpeba fondly called the Prince of Monaco had insisted that if only Osimhen had controlled some of the high balls flicked to him from the midfield, he probably would have scored rather than resorting to bicycle kicks that were way off targets.

“Victor Osimhen is a good player but is not yet a finished article, forget he’s playing for Napoli. Some of those crosses he might have controlled instead of trying to do a bicycle kick,” observed the former Monaco star.

But the Napoli star felt insulted and poured expletives on the 1997 African Footballer of the Year.

In his Instagram post yesterday, Osimhen while replying Asisat Oshoala was blunt in insisting no pundit can tell him what to do on the field.

“Werey dem say make u no dey do bicycle kick,”to which the former Lille forward replied, “I go continue dey do am, no be that pundit go tell me wetin to do.“

He wenton to further insult Ikpeba in uncouth Yoruba language not fit for print.

Super Eagles failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after grinding out a 1-1 draw with Ghana at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja. The Black Stars qualified on the away goal rule.

Abuja fans however visited their frustration destroying anything in sight at the Stadium.

