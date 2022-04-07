Lagos Govt Sets up Parks Management Committee, Makes MC Oluomo Chairman, Retired AIG Odumosu Member

By Segun James

Lagos State Government has set up a committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

The government in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso released about about 04.30 am revealed that the former state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mr Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo is the new chairman of the committee.According to the statement, the move “is in fulfillment of the Government’s promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) are not allowed to threaten law and order.”

The Government said that it had therefore, “exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear state is allowed to exist in the parks. This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors.”

Members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector, are Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer; Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, (MC Oluomo) – Chairman; Alh Sulyman B. Ojora – (Deputy Chairman); Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam (Secretary); Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye, Alh Mustapha Adekunle, Alh Ganiyu Shittu and Alh Mukaila Runsewe.

Others are Alh Sulyman Yusuf, Alh Mufutau Mutiu, Alh Yinka Hassan, Alh Sunday Ogunleye, Alh Moshood Omojowa, Alh Ismaila Aigoro, Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O, Alh Akeem Tijani17. Mrs Omolabake Adelakun, Comrade Kazeem Hassan.

Others are Alh Wasiu Amole, Alh Ganiyu Ayinde, Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye, John Victor Owolabi, Saburi Salami, Ibrahim Onitiju and Odusanya Gbenga.

Members of the committee are to report to the Ministry of Transportation,Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

The Government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.

The government’s move is coming barely 24 hours after the executive committee of the NURTW formally sacked MC Oluomo from the body for anti-union activities and the appointment of another to take over the leadership in Lagos state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

