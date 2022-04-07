2023: Nasarawa Gives Appointees April 8 to Resign

Igbawase Ukumba



Political appointees and public office holders aspiring for elective offices during the 2023 general election in Nasarawa State have been directed to resign from their appointments latest April 8, 2022.

The directive was issued yesterday in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu, in compliance with Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

According to the statement, “those seeking to become delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are also to resign from their appointments or public office.”

The statement drew the attention of the political appointees and public office holders to the recent signing into law of the new electoral act by President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the release of guidelines by the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) which have both came into full effect.

“Accordingly, all political appointees and public office holders desirous of seeking elective office or delegate are advised to resign latest on Friday, April 8, in compliance to Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022,” the statement insisted.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

