FG Urges NDPB to Guarantee Citizens’ Data Protection





Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The federal government has urged the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) to ensure data protection, privacy and confidentiality in the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who gave the advice yesterday, at the official launch of NDPB logo, website and core values, in Abuja, urged the NDPB to protect both public and private sector data.

He stressed that data protection should not only be centred within the public sector, but should also cut across the private sector.

The minister said data protection, privacy and confidentiality were already mentioned in existing laws in various agencies of the country.

He explained that there was a form of data protection in which nobody would be allowed to get access to NIMC’s database without the approval of the Commission, under Section 26 of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act, 2007,

“In NITDA Act 2007, Section 6 under article J and K, there is a form of data protection under article A to come up with the legislation in the first place.

“It is now in the process of being integrated into a full-fledged legislation by the National Assembly.

“Under the Nigerian Communications Commission Act 2003, there was no mention of data protection clearly.

“The commission came up with two subsidiary legislations, in which operators are not allowed to get access or release certain information without the consent of data subject.

“National Health Act of 2014, there is a form of data protection and many more,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the National Commissioner, NDPB, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, revealed that the mandate of data protection had a strategic roadmap that would provide the turning point in Nigeria’s data privacy.

Olatunji, however, urged stakeholders to give the brand the needed support to achieve its mandate.

The Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Mr.

Adeleke Adewolu, in his goodwill message, congratulated NDPB and pledged support for the commission.

In Nigeria, data protection is a constitutional right founded in Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

