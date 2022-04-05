Lagos DPP Recommends NURTW Chieftain, Kunle Poly, for Murder Trial

Wale Igbintade

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended the prosecution of a National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain, Azeez Lawal (a.k.a. Kunle Poly), in connection with an alleged murder case.

Lawal, 48, is to be tried at the Lagos State High Court for alleged accessory after the fact to murder.

His co-defendant, Adekanbi Wahab, 38, will face trial for membership in an unlawful society.

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos stated this yesterday, explaining that the DPP’s advice showed that a prima facie case had been established against the duo.

Chief Magistrate Linda Balogun added that the DPP advised that three other defendants, whose names were mentioned in the advice, though they were charged separately from the two defendants, should be discharged.

She transferred the case to a high court.

Kunle Poly, the NURTW’s Lagos Island Branch B Chairman, and Wahab were on January 27, remanded for 30 days on a temporary charge of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and membership of an unlawful society.

The Magistrate renewed the order on February 28, following an application by the prosecutor of the Force CID, Alagbon, Mr. Morufu Animashaun.

At the commencement of yesterday’s proceedings, a lawyer from the DPP, Mrs. O. R. Saliu, told the court that the legal advice was ready and in the court’s file.

Following an application by counsel to both defendants, Mr. Adeshina Okulana, who told the court that the defendants had been in custody for 78 days, the chief magistrate granted each defendant bail in the sum of N1 million.

Balogun also ordered that the defendants should produce two sureties each as part of the bail condition.

She held that one of the sureties must be a traditional ruler or religious leader, adding that both sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She held that a self-employed person would not stand as the surety, adding that any civil servant wishing to stand as the surety must get a letter from the Head of Service of Lagos State.

