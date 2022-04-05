Grid Collapse: Lawmakers Urge FG to Upgrade Power Infrastructure, Seek Alternative Sources

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at plenary Tuesday, urged the federal government to take urgent steps to address the epileptic power supply in the country which has brought untold hardship on Nigerians.

The lawmakers advised the government to upgrade power transmission and distribution infrastructure, as well as seek the best alternative sources of energy to ensure steady power supply across the country.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the Chief Whip, Hon. Tahir Monguno.

Moving the motion, Monguno emphasized that electricity is a crucial enabler for industrial development and social welfare, hence it is the backbone of development in any country.

He noted that Nigeria has 23 power generating plants connected to the National Grid and managed by generating companies (GENCOs), independent power providers and the Niger Delta Holding Company.

He also noted that the country is endowed with oil, gas, hydro and solar resources and has the potential to generate 20,522 megawatts of electric power from the existing plants.

Monguno expressed concern that despite been so endowed, the country could only be able to dispatch around 4,000 megawatts which is insufficient for a country of over 185 million people.

He lamented that for some weeks, many parts of the country including major cities like Abuja have been experiencing unsteady power supply.

He said the collapse of the power grid has become a national embarrassment, adding that the increase in the electricity tariff has not brought about any improvement in power supply across the country.

In his contribution, the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, urged the state Houses of Assembly to expeditiously attend to the constitutional amendment bills that devolved power generation and transmission to states.

He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly sign the legislations when transmitted to him to provide lasting solutions to epileptic power supply.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Power to ensure compliance.

