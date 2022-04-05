2023: Malami Declares for Kebbi Governor, Promises Not to Betray His Supporters

Obinna Chima





The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, has declared his intention to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

Malami, who declared before his supporters in Kebbi State, promised not to betray them.

“If God in His mercies permits, and all goes well, I will as a politician contest the governorship of Kebbi state. I am seeking your support.

“I want to announce that I will contest indeed and as such I am counting on your prayers and support so that we can all work and survive the race together. I have no history of betrayal and I won’t betray you people. I will work for you,” he told his supporters in Hausa, in a video that was seen yesterday.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, pointed out that leaders need followers and followers in turn need their leaders in order to ensure that the citizens benefit, even as he promised to work day and night to turn the life of citizens around.

Malami had previously told close friends of his intention to contest the Kebbi state election.

He certainly would be contesting under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and would be seeking to succeed the current Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who is completing his second term.

In 2014, Malami picked nomination form to run for Kebbi State Governor under the platform of the APC, but lost to Bagudu in the party’s primary election.

The Attorney General of the Federation was appointed into his current position by President Buhari in 2015. He was born on 17 April 1967 in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Malami obtained her First School Leaving Certificate(FSLC) from Nassarawa Primary School, Birnin Kebbi. He proceeded to College of Arts and Arabic Studies for his secondary education.

He obtained a degree in law from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University in 1991 and was called to Bar in 1992.

In 1994, Malami obtained a Master Degree in Public Administration from the University of Maiduguri.

In 2011, Malami served as the National Legal Adviser of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Chairman, Legal Team, CPC Presidential Campaign Organisation and Chairman Legal Team, CPC Presidential Campaign Organization.

Malami was among those that drafted the manifesto of the APC and a member of the inter-party Merger Committees of the CPC, ACN, ANPP, a faction APGA, DPP towards the formation of the APC·

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

