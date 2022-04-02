Moon Sighted, Ramadan Starts Today, Says Sultan

•Buhari, Lawan, Saraki preach peace, love

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, has announced today, April 2, 2022 the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan following the sighting of the moon in almost every part of the country earlier yesterday, which is the 29th day of the Month of Shaban and “thereby signifies tomorrow (today) 2nd of April as the First day of Ramadan 1443AH.”

He said the moon was sighted in some of the towns in the country by some Islamic leaders and scholars including Sokoto, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Katsina and Plateau among others.

Following the sighting of the moon, President Muhammadu Buhari joined world leaders in welcoming the month of Ramadan, the month of fasting and intense devotion for Muslims which begins today.

Also, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki urged prayers for peace, security in Nigeria, while felicitating with the Muslim Ummah as they commence their fasting.

Sultan Abubakar called on the entire Muslim faithful in the country to start fast today in accordance with the teachings of Islam

He urged Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to redouble their efforts in praying against banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country

He also called for the continuous prayer for leaders across the country so as to tackle the different challenges facing the country

He further advised all Muslims in the country and beyond to observe the fast with ultimate fear of God, saying Muslims in the country should use the period of the fast to pray for unity and peace as well as for leaders in the country.

In a message to Nigerians and Muslims all over the world, President Buhari in a release issued yesterday on his behalf by the presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the period offered a unique opportunity to “feel the hunger experienced by the poor so as to feel what it is like to be deprived and marginalised.

“Muslims,” the President emphasised “should seek greater personal discipline, which is necessary for the realisation of a great nation.”

He advised Muslim elite against food waste and extravagant spending while others face hunger and destitution, urging that they should care for their neighbours, the poor and the marginalised.

President Buhari also called for prayers for peace in the country and beyond, and for healing and harmony throughout the world.

Lawan in his message said Ramadan was the month when Muslims across the world observe one of the five pillars of their faith, share with their neighbours and show love to all people around them.

Saraki in a statement signed by the Head of his Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said: “I congratulate all my Muslim brothers and sisters for the successful commencement of this year’s fasting in the holy month of Ramadan. We have many reasons to be grateful to almighty Allah, particularly for preserving us till this moment. We are happy that except in a few places around the world, this year, the pandemic has reduced tremendously.

“It is important that Muslims in Nigeria dedicate more time to pray for our dear country in this holy month. We should pray for Allah’s intervention as the entire country is suffering from security and economic crises. We should also be ready to play a key role in finding new directions toward fixing our country.”

