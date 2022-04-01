Lagos CP Warns against Planned Lekki Tollgate Protest

Chiemelie Ezeobi



Following moves to stage a protest against the planned re-opening of the Lekki Tollgate by Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP) Abiodun Alabi, yesterday warned intending protesters against breakdown of law and order.

According to the protesters, the plans to re-open the bridge was a slap on the faces of those who lost their lives during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020.

However, LCC, who held several meetings with stakeholders, including the Lekki Residents Association members, posited that the halt of the toll for two years came with huge financial implications for the company, hence the need to re-open.

Given the impasse reached at the stakeholders meeting yesterday, the protesters, mostly the youth, vowed to stage another protest at the tollgate if the government eventually moves to re-open it.

Reacting to the planned protest, in a statement made available to THISDAY late last night by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the CP warned intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The statement reads in part: “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi has assured Lagosians that the command has put necessary measures in place to ensure the safety of lives and property, free flow of traffic and a peaceful environment for carrying out their respective lawful duties.

“This assurance has become imperative following news making the rounds that some Nigerians are planning to protest at the Lekki Toll-gate, an action capable of grounding commercial activities and obstructing free flow of traffic.

“While the command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

“CP Alabi therefore warns all intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Meanwhile, CP Alabi once again enjoins all peace loving Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure their safety and security.”

