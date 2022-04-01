2023: Senator Ibrahim Emerges Kwara South PDP Consensus Candidate





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a former Senator representing Kwara South senatorial district in the eighth National Assembly, Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kwara South senatorial district, Kwara State.

Ibrahim emerged through a consensus arrangement as announced by the leadership of the state PDP.

In his reaction to the development, Ibrahim appreciated the national leader of the PDP, Dr. Bukola Saraki; leaders and members of the party in Kwara South for the trust and privilege granted him as the standard bearer of PDP in the senatorial election.

He equally thanked other aspirants for their understanding and agreeing to his emergence as the consensus candidate of the PDP for Kwara South senatorial district.

He said: “Let me specially appreciate other Kwara South senatorial aspirants in our party for their understanding and cooperation.

“They are all immensely qualified for this position but out of love, brotherhood and in the interest of our party, they allowed me to represent the PDP in the election.

“Indeed, in this race, there’s no victor, no vanquished. We are all winners. I appreciate their understanding and magnanimity, and won’t take it for granted.

“I’ll be counting on their support as we prepare for the election, which I strongly believe our party will win.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

