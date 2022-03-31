Ebonyi Senator Joins APC Governorship Race





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A former Senator in Ebonyi State, Senator Julius Ucha has declared his intention to vie for the governorship position of the state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in 2023.

Ucha made the declaration when he paid courtesy call on the State Working Committee of the Party.

He said: “I am here to inform the party leadership of my intention to run for the governorship of Ebonyi state, come 2023. It is over a month now that the political space was thrown open by our leader and we are also aware that the zoning arrangement is that the governorship position with either go to Ebonyi Central or North”.

“We also aware that the zoning committee has been graciously put in place to the micro zoning of where the governorship will go to. I am a man that complies with the rules, Ucha added.

Ucha, who was the pioneer Speaker of Ebonyi state House of Assembly and two term Senator, promised to sustain the infrastructural development put in place by present administration under Governor David Umahi.

“One thing I have told myself is that I am not a desperate person. I have never been desperate. Nothing bothers me. My Hypertension is 110/70. We have to work hard and not take anything for granted”.

“I have told myself that I have a duty if by the Special Grace of God and elected the Governor of Ebonyi State; to maintain the standard of infrastructural development already put in place by the present administration; to sustain the gain and legacies which Governor Umahi already put in place and to secure the future of the people of Ebonyi state”.

“While maintaining the standard and sustaining the gains; in securing the future, the governor has laid the foundation for human resource development and empowerment. I will consolidate the human resource development and empowermeIt through education, agriculture, through sustenance of the state of the art health facility and through industrialization”, Ucha promised.

The governorship aspirant further urged the APC leadership in the state to open the space at the local areas so that aspirants can start to reach out to people and make the party vibrant in all the nooks and crannies of the State.

