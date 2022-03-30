Police Foil Hoodlums’ Attack on Dangote Refinery, Kill One

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Attempts by armed hoodlums to attack Dangote Refinery in Lagos was on Monday foiled by operatives attached to the Lagos State Police Command.

THISDAY gathered that hoodlums numbering about 20 invaded the refinery located at the Lekki Free Trade Zone through the waters.

Having gained access to the refinery, they made to cart away installed armoured cables but were repelled by security operatives guarding the place.

However, one of the hoodlums, who was said to have been shot during the gun duel, died on the way to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said one of the hoodlums was killed during a gun battle that ensued, adding that others fled the scene.

He said: “One of the hoodlums was hit in the ensuing gunfire and died on the way to the hospital. Investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing attackers.

“Meanwhile, on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, security at the refinery has been fortified.”

