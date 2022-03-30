Kwankwaso Resigns from PDP, Joins NNPP

Ibrahim Shuaibu





Former governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has resigned from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso resigned his membership from PDP in a letter dated March 29, which he sent to the ward Chairman of Kwankwaso in Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State yesterday.

Part of the letter read: “It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write to notify you, that as a result of some serious and irreconcilable differences, I have reached the conclusion that my continued stay in the PDP is untenable and therefore effective from today, Tuesday 29th day of March, 2022, I have withdrawn my membership form the PDP.”

Kwankwaso’s resignation has put off speculation that he was leaving the party for another party believed to be New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The former senator had also announced that he would join the NNPP at the end of March.

On Sunday, PDP was thrown into confusion following the formal exit of Abba Kabir Yusuf and his running mate, Mr. Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, its candidate in 2019 general elections into the NNPP.

Yusuf, had lost the governorship battle to Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the incumbent governor of the state in the run off three years ago.

Yusuf’s defection to the NNPP came on the heels of rumour of alleged plot by his political godfather, Kwankwaso to join the party.

THISDAY gathered that the Kwankwasiyya faction dominated the PDP in the state, and their exit may have reduced the political fortunes of the platform as the nation marched towards the 2023 General election.

Kwankwaso had last month launched The National Movement, a third force ahead of the 2023 elections, with a promise of a better Nigeria.

He had said it was the collective desire of the movement to rescue Nigeria from the socio-economic quagmire the country was currently going through.

“The mission of the National Movement is to ensure that Nigeria shall be a land of justice, freedom and equal opportunities, where all citizens shall aspire to achieve their lifetime goals and ambitions, to live in peace, prosperity, and happiness,” he had said.

