Four Die, 15 in Police Net as Cultists Clash in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The renewed hostilities between two cult groups have claimed the lives of four persons, while about five houses were razed in Kabawa, a native area in Lokoja, the state capital.

THISDAY learnt reliably that the crisis started last Monday night when the two rival groups with members within the ages of 13,14, and 15 years engaged themselves in free for all which led to the killing and burning of house in Kabawa, a native area in Lokoja.

The incessant crisis had made the residents to move their family from the area to a well secure places to avoid been engulfed in the crisis.

Inside sources hinted that the crisis is as a result of reprisal by another group following the killing of one of their members.

The sources added that the cultists, who were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, invaded some houses, attack people and burned houses they believe belonged to rival group.

However, when the police stormed the area yesterday to calm the situation, some of the cultists engaged the security agents in a gun battle which lasted for several hours before they were over powered. It was gathered that some member of the cult groups jumped into river Niger to avoid been arrested by the police and crossed to the other side of the river bank.

The Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officers (PPRO), SP William Aya, who confirmed the incident, said 15 suspects have been arrested by the command.

Aya explained that the command can only confirmed that one person was killed and that they are

still investigating what led to the incident.

Meanwhile, the state government has warned that it would not hesitate to deal decisively with perpetrators of cult activities in the state, vowing proactive actions against whoever is involved in the crisis.

The Kogi State Security Adviser, Commander Duro Jerry Omodara (rtd), has warned cultists and other miscreants fomenting troubles in traditional areas of Lokoja to be ready for the government onslaught, as the state government has vowed not to allow anybody to stop its successes in the area of security.

