Buhari Seeks Senate Nod for INEC REC-nominee, Four Others as NURC Commissioners

Sunday Aborisade





The Senate yesterday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm four nominees as Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC).

The request was contained in a letter dated March 24, 2022, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter was entitled, “Request for confirmation of appointment of four Executive Commissioners for Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission.”

It read in part, “In accordance with the provision of Section 11(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under-listed four nominees as Executive Commissioners for the Board of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission.”

Those nominated by the president for confirmation included: Dr. Nuhu Habib (North West, Kano State), Commissioner, Development and Production; and Dr. Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (South East, Imo State), Commissioner, Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning.

Others were Capt. Tonlagha Roland John (South-South, Delta State), Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community; and Jide Adeola (North Central, Kogi State), Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

In a separate letter addressed to the Senate President and also read on the floor, Buhari requested the chamber to confirm the nomination of Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet as Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Plateau State at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president explained that the request was made in accordance with the provision of Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

